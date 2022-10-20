Historic Funny Hill spanning almost 10,000 acres and home to the Binda races is going up for auction.
The incredible property that has been owned by a single family for 162-years will go under the hammer through Meares and Associates, the same firm that is also auctioning Lynton outside Goulburn.
Known for its historic six-bedroom stone/brick homestead (c 1864) situated in 7 acres of award-winning gardens.
"Owners James and Felicity Carr have improved and managed the property since 1970, with their focus being on improving the agronomic aspects of the property together with upgrading the farm's improvements, which have allowed for an easy transition from running sheep to operating one of the outstanding commercial Angus breeding herds in eastern Australia," Chris Meares of the selling agency said.
The property also includes a complete package of operating improvements, including the 16-stand 'state of the art' woolshed - circa 1906, together with all the contemporary improvements required - including six sets of cattle yards, sheep yards, machinery/haysheds and silos.
The property also has two airstrips including the main two-way strip, located near the homestead.
The Binda Picnic Day races began in 1848 and have been held at 'Funny Hill' right through to the present with a race day held in March of this year.
Commercially, Funny Hill is well recognized for its outstanding 2000-plus quality Angus commercial cow herd, producing an outstanding run of Angus weaners for the premium weaner sales each year.
The property also boasts three freestanding cottages over its nearly 3900 hectare scope which includes almost 10km of frontage to the Crookwell river and 63 dams.
"Funny Hill has been one of the landmarks in rural eastern Australia for generations," Mr Meares said.
"With its history dating back to the 1860s, and at one stage comprising 24,000 acres, the property today is one of the largest holdings within a four-hour radius of Sydney, in one of the outstanding agricultural regions of the state."
"The physical features and improvements on Funny Hill represent a 'time walk' from the original land grant in 1860 to the present day - with the magnificent 6 BR homestead set in 7 acres of award-winning gardens, the old schoolhouse (c 1875), the 16-stand woolshed (c 1906) and the shearers mess and stables (c 1907)."
"It is not only the history and generic features of Funny Hill which are so special - it is the absolute scale of this premium beef cattle property together with the uniqueness of the improvements 'on farm', and its convenient location just three hours' drive from Sydney," he said.
The property will be offered for sale via Meares Online Auction on December 14, 2022.
