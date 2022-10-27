It's been decades since Labor represented Goulburn in state parliament but Michael Pilbrow hasn't let that fact deter him.
The Yass man will run against sitting Liberal MP Wendy Tuckerman in the March 25, 2023 election.
The Labor Party endorsed the current Goulburn Electorate Council president's candidature two weeks ago. State opposition leader, Chris Minns, announced the fact in Yass on Wednesday.
Mr Pilbrow is no stranger to politics. He also ran for Hume at the 2013 federal election and has been an active Labor Party member for 25 years.
He said he had no illusions about the task ahead. Mrs Tuckerman holds the seat by a 3.1 per cent margin, factoring in last year's electoral redistribution.
"That is tough and I don't underestimate the challenge of swinging that. I don't take anything for granted and will work hard," he said.
Dr Ursula Stephens dented the margin by 23 per cent during unsuccessful tilts in 2015 and 2019.
Mr Pilbrow was born in Victoria and moved to Yass 11 years ago. There the former Australian diplomat started his own consultancy firm, Strategic Development Group. It provides specialist advice on disaster recovery and resilience as well as community consultation on issues such as renewable energy, disability inclusion, aged care and affordable housing.
He was also Yass Business Chamber president from 2015 to 2018, Yass High School P&C president, volunteered for the town's community carols and has served on volunteer not-for-profit boards, including Sport Matters, a charity dedicated to using sport to overcome disadvantage.
Mr Pilbrow is married to Lynne, a former music teacher, and they have three grown-up children - Rebekah, Matthew and Nick.
Now he's throwing his hat in the political ring.
" I do feel the people of Goulburn (electorate) deserve better," he said
"I'm hearing a lot about health from the community and nurses and that we can do more. Labor is promising more nurses and paramedics."
Mr Pilbrow and Mr Minns met with nurses from Yass Hospital on Wednesday. They and others have lobbied for nurse to patient ratios, to which Mr Minns has not committed. Instead, he recently announced a safe staffing level policy. Mr Pilbrow said local nurses saw this as "a step in the right direction."
He acknowledged under-resourcing was a statewide issue but each area had its own challenges. At Yass, nurses told him an x-ray machine could only be used during business hours due to staff availability. Outside of this, patients were sent to Goulburn, Canberra and elsewhere.
"I want to understand the financial and resourcing challenges but it's clear that nurses do an amazing job with what they have," he said.
Mr Pilbrow is planning to consult widely on this and controversial matters like Veolia Environmental Services' proposed waste to energy facility at Tarago. The company has just released its environmental impact statement.
He said Labor had a clear zero waste to landfill and incineration policy but he was keen to learn more from experts on ways to deal with Sydney's waste.
"The current government has four dedicated areas (for waste to energy technology) and it concerns me how they were chosen," he said.
"There are Sydney communities working to ensure they don't have (the plants) in their area...I appreciate the Tarago community's commitment to sticking up for their area."
The future of Goulburn's Wakefield Park motor racing circuit is also shaping up as an election issue, following July's NSW Land and Environment Court decision which imposed stricter operating conditions than previously. The Braidwood Road facility suspended operations in September, pending talks and a potential state government solution.
Mr Pilbrow said he was a motorsport fan and had visited the raceway previously to watch his wife's nephew race.
"I love Wakefield Park," he said.
"Motorsport is an important part of the community...and I know what great asset it is for Goulburn...It's complex with the Land and Environment Court decision but I want to do whatever I can to support the industry and the economic benefits it brings."
Mr Pilbrow has spoken to Labor MP Julia Finn who has sponsored a petition supporting Wakefield Park. With more than 20,000 signatures, it will be debated in parliament.
He says education is also close to his heart and is only too aware of teacher shortages. Mr Pilbrow welcomed Labor's policy of creating 10,000 permanent teaching roles in an effort to end casualisation.
Finding a solution for Goulburn's historic Kenmore Hospital and conserving heritage unique to rural areas was another key priority.
In addition, Mr Pilbrow said that while renewable energy was vital, proper process should apply.
"It is absolutely essential that where there are big projects, there be thorough consultation with those impacted. That and compensation are critical elements," he said.
His campaign will soon begin in earnest, along with a concerted fundraising campaign.
The redistributed seat is more than 16,000 square kilometres with almost 60,000 voters. Labor last held the seat in 1965, before defeat by the Country Party.
If elected, Mr Pilbrow promised to have an office in Goulburn.
"I know this will be a tough election and I do not take a single vote for granted, but I am running to win this seat, to win government and help deliver much needed change in our electorate and our state," he said.
