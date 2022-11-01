Search for men missing in floodwaters in Southern Tablelands

A multi-agency search has resumed for two people missing in flood waters in the state's Southern Tablelands.
About 11.15pm Monday October 31, 2022, emergency services were called to Rugby Road, Bevendale, about 50km east of Boorowa, following reports a vehicle had been swept into floodwaters.
Police have been told a utility attempted to cross a flooded causeway at Prestons Creek when it was swept off the road by water.
Two men managed to free themselves from the cabin of the vehicle, however, another two men who are believed to have been travelling in the tray have not been located.
Emergency services were contacted and attended the scene, with the search - involving local police and the State Emergency Service (SES) - suspended due to poor light and adverse conditions just after 2am Tuesday November 1, 2022.
It has since resumed.
