The Goulburn Relay for Life has been hailed as a wonderful success at its new home on the Cockbundoon Sports Ground.
Relay for Life chair Rosemary Chapman said the pandemic had impacted entry numbers, but was still pleased with the fundraising efforts to support people battling cancer.
"We had 22 teams which is a lot less than previous years, but maybe people are still getting used to being out and about after COVID-19," Ms Chapman said.
The Cockbundoon ground provided a pleasant green and blue backdrop before the sky blazed in hues of pink and orange as the sun fell below the horizon.
"We had a change of venue because of the new facilities here. We've had great feedback and people are loving the atmosphere," Ms Chapman said.
And despite some gusty winds, conditions were largely favourable with teams strolling the circuit throughout the full 24 hours.
The course was bordered by support services, shade shelters, a barbecue and canteen and a stage where speeches and music were performed.
A Candlelight ceremony was held at 7.30pm on Saturday night with lights illuminating bags that read "hope" representing lives lost, and the ongoing efforts to save those still battling cancer.
Dieske Braakman served as ambassador to the event after surviving both breast and cervical cancers as well as a number of tumours.
Ms Braakman gave a speech on Saturday night and said she would celebrate her 82nd birthday in November and gave an upbeat account of her battles.
"My role is to support others with cancer and tell them what it's like," Ms Braakman said, adding she considers herself one of the "lucky ones".
"Let's not forget those who were not as fortunate, it's sad to think they had to die of something we hope in future years will be curable."
"I want to give others hope."
Officials said through registrations and sponsorships combined the event had raised more than $59,000. 'Just Us' dominated the team efforts raising over $12,000, while the Autotune Goulburn outfit raised more than $8000.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
