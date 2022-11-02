Crookwell Gazette
Art workshops and show as 'Fight or Flight' opens in Crookwell

Updated November 2 2022 - 1:26am, first published 1:25am
Jodie Munday with one of her works, a Kookaburra, that will be featured in her 'Fight or Flight' exhibition opening at Crookwell's Top Pub on November 9. Picture supplied.

Goulburn region artist and Wiradjuri woman Jodie Munday is exploring humans' relationships with ecosystems through a series of art workshops and exhibition in Crookwell.

