Crookwell Gazette
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Police find body in search for men swept away in Bevendale floodwater

Updated November 3 2022 - 6:10pm, first published 6:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police locate body in search for men missing in floodwaters

Police have confirmed they have found a body in the search for two men reported missing in floodwaters on in the Upper Lachlan Shire

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Crookwell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.