Police locate body in search for men missing in floodwaters

Police have confirmed they have found a body in the search for two men reported missing in floodwaters on in the Upper Lachlan Shire
About 11.15pm Monday, October 31, emergency services were called to Rugby Road, Bevendale, after a utility with four men on board was swept off a causeway.
Officers from The Hume Police District were told two men were in the cabin and two in the rear tray when the ute was driven onto a flooded causeway at Prestons Creek, 50km east of Boorowa.
The men in the cabin freed themselves and swam to safety. However, the vehicle and the other two men were swept downstream.
Emergency services were alerted and a widespread search began.
The multi-agency search - involving local police, police divers, Police Rescue, PolAIR and the State Emergency Service (SES) - continued on Thursday, November 3. At about 2pm, the body of a man was located by police divers.
The body is yet to be formally identified, and the search is continuing for the second man.
Earlier, Upper Lachlan Shire Mayor Pam Kensit, said the missing men remained the biggest concern from this week's flooding.
"I can only imagine how the families and friends of these men must be feeling as they await word," she said.
"I saw the SES and RFS people coming back from the search. Vehicles couldn't get into the search area and they'd gotten in by horse or helicopter. They'd covered 9km, trudging on foot and through really tough going. I thank them for their continued efforts and offer my thoughts to their loved ones."
Police will prepare a report for the coroner.
