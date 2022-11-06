Bushwalk safety: Think before your trek

Police are reminding people about the "Think Before You Trek" bush safety initiative between the NSW Police Force and the National Parks and Wildlife Service.
This initiative aims to provide bushwalkers with advice and equipment within a number of National Parks across the state.
Every year around 130 bushwalkers get lost and/or require rescuing. Most walkers are found within 24 hours, but occasionally a weekend adventure can turn to tragedy.
The think before you TREK promotes the benefits of planning ahead for your bushwalking trip by using an easy to remember acronym:
T - Take adequate supplies of food, water, navigation and first aid equipment.
R - Register your planned route and tell friends/family when you expect to return.
E - Emergency beacon (PLB's) are available free of charge from NPWS at certain locations across the state. (Blue Mountains and Kosciusko National Park Offices)
K - Keep to your planned route and follow the map and walking trails.
Bushwalking Tips:
At the very least, we advise that you carry:
If possible try to have at least four people in your group. If there is an emergency, two can go for help, while the other stays with the injured or ill person.
Make sure there's at least one experienced person in the group who can guide and assist others.
Make sure your activity is something which all participants in your group are able to do.
Online Trip Intention Form
NSW National Parks and NSW Police are trialing an online trip intention form as part of the Think Before You TREK initiative, to help ensure your wilderness adventure isn't unforgettable for the wrong reasons.
Please visit the NSW National Parks page to find more information about the online trip intention form.
