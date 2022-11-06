Bushwalk safety: Think before your trek

Contact the park office or local visitor centre to ask about local conditions, tracks, creek or river water levels and fire danger. National parks offices and visitor centers have experienced staff who have a wide knowledge of the local area.

Leave full details of your planned walk with a relative or a responsible person. Include details about where you will be going, who is with you, what equipment you have, and when you expect to return.

Allow plenty of time to finish the activity in daylight, and pack extra food and water in case of unexpected delays.