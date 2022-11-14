Crookwell Gazette
Home/News/Local News

NSW Rural Fire Service Southern Tablelands urges community to prepare ahead of bushfire season

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated November 14 2022 - 1:52pm, first published 1:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The RFS is asking the community to follow four key steps ahead of the bushfire season. File picture

Despite significant rainfall around the state, the NSW Rural Fire Service is urging people to prepare their homes for bushfires ahead of summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Crookwell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.