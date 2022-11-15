Gunning is returning to a semblance of normality after severe flooding two weeks ago.
The Telegraph Hotel in the main street is among those that have either partially or fully re-opened their doors.
READ MORE:
Co-licensee, David Smith, said the pub re-opened for take-away food and alcohol sales last Thursday. As of Tuesday, November 15, they were permitted to put chairs and tables back in the hotel section for dining. The bistro is yet to re-open.
"It's a bonus and it's better than being shut," Mr Smith said.
"...We're just trying to get back to some kind of normality because we're the only place open in town open of a night."
Like other businesses, the hotel has undergone a significant clean-up after the October 31 storm that dumped up to 80mm in the area. It flooded the main street and some businesses, as well as several nearby residences.
Mr Smith's wife, Sue, said the water rose to around her knees in just eight minutes from 8.30pm that evening. The RFS went to work pumping out water.
The couple had to throw out about thousands of dollars worth of food and equipment, including fridges. Timber-clad walls inside were damaged and all carpet had to be pulled up the next day.
"It's very stressful," Mrs Smith said when The Post visited on November 4.
Mr Smith said on Tuesday that all the timber-clad walls needed to be replaced, along with the dining room floor.
He could not put a date on the full re-opening.
"We've had help from every direction; it's been amazing," he said.
"Now it's a matter of getting builders to fix things but that will take time."
Nearby, the Merino Cafe and service station are also back up and running.
Meantime, Upper Lachlan Shire Council Mayor Pam Kensit has urged people to give generously to the Gunning flood appeal.
"Our colleagues and friends in Gunning have really had the most appalling time," she said.
"We can't replace lives lost but we can replace things and help them rebuild."
The appeal was launched in response to community representations.
People wishing to donate can do so at the council's Gunning or Crookwell offices. All funds raised will be distributed to support people whose properties/business/homes were directly impacted by the floods.
For more information contact the council on 4830 1000.
Do you have something to say about this issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the Goulburn Post
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.