The Christmas season means colour, tinsel, lights and and excitement for the Upper Lachlan Shire.
Council GM Colleen Worthy said she was particularly excited about plans for shire-wide activities this coming festive season.
"Our strength is in unity, and when we combine our skills, strengths and activities we truly shine and showcase the entire shire," Ms Worthy said.
"We are hoping everyone will embrace the proposed activities this year, so for Christmas this year there will be activities galore."
There will be a flurry of activities including the Shire Shopping Spree. Shoppers that spend at least $20 at any participating business will go into the draw for a large cash prize to be spent at any of the participating shops.
Council tourism staff recently visited Gunning, Crookwell, Collector and Taralga with an overwhelming response to the spree so far.
On November 11, the GM visited Taralga with council's digital media and visitor experience officer Sarah Page where they invited local businesses to participate and discuss planned Christmas activities.
"Everyone we talked to was enthusiastic and keen to join in the spending spree project, and be part of the planned festivities," Ms Page said.
"Our communities do a great job in supporting local businesses," Ms Worthy said.
"Council wants to assist businesses to come back with a vengeance from COVID-19 and the relentless weather we have endured and make these holidays full of fun, laughter and lots of spending locally.
"At the same time, we gear up for a host of local activities. Our programmed marketing campaign is encouraging visitors and people from neighbouring areas to spend their money while in town or make a special trip here for the things you can't find anywhere else."
Also part of the festivities is the window display competition, which is open to all businesses within the shire, including retail outlets accommodation providers and adventure activities.
If you register to participate, members of the public can vote on your display and there will be a prize for the business with the winning shopfront window.
Ms Worthy said that, as with every Christmas, there will be a lot of localised activities across the villages.
"Many of events have been sidelined by the pandemic in recent years, and the council will help promote those activities, just get your activity to our tourism team," she said.
"We live in the lucky country in the most beautiful shire, so let's celebrate Christmas together and get behind our local businesses this holiday season."
Updates will be posted weekly on Council's social media platforms until the last week in December.
