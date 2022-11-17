Australia Day honours in 2023 will be exciting following a bumper crop of nominations.
Three contenders from Crookwell are in the ring for the Upper Lachlan Shire's Young citizen of the Year award.
Bowen Murray completed the 2022 mentoring program on the Larapinta Trek with the Terry Campese Foundation (110km over 9 days).
He has completed his qualifications to become a member of NSW Fire and Rescue.
He was the 2022 Crookwell High School captain, sports captain and sat on the student representative council.
Bowen is a fine sportsman, representing his school in zone cross-country and athletics, while also assisting instruction in the Crookwell and Goulburn dojos for Goju-ryu karate.
He has previously served as a member of the Australian Air Force Cadets.
Bowen's referee described him as a "visible and approachable leader and role model at Crookwell High School who consistently extends himself physically and mentally on a journey of self-improvement and who always gives a positive and consistent effort of every opportunity".
Eliza Kemp is another shining example of a young sporting star, competing as part of the under 18s NSW state hockey team including travelling to Cairns to compete.
She has also represented Goulburn and the South Coast in rep hockey fixtures.
She was the Crookwell High School's Mitchell House sports vice-captain and sat on the representative council. She has been elected 2023 school captain.
Eliza was the winner of the 2022 Lions youth of the year competition and advanced to the next stage representing Crookwell.
She also has a spectacular way with words as part of the school debate team where they qualified for the NSW semi-finals.
In 2021 she was awarded both the CHS Catholic university award and the HSIE Senior HSIE award.
Eliza's referee described her as "a well-rounded young person whom excels across academic, sporting and leadership realms. She is an accomplished leader, an experienced public speaker and an excellent role model for the students at Crookwell High School".
The final contender for the crown is Ari Stephenson, who has been elected as a captain of Crookwell High School for 2023 and already served as house captain this year.
He received the 2021 CHS Year Advisor's award for Year 10 for effort and attitude.
Ari was selected as one of 20 Rural Youth Ambassadors (RYA) to represent rural and remote NSW at a conference in Sydney. From that group, he was selected to represent the RYA to present to Minister of Education at NSW Parliament House during an inquiry into funding for rural schools.
He holds two after-school jobs in Crookwell and was also a volunteer selling badges for Legacy Week.
Ari plays a number of sports is a member of a local band that has released songs on Spotify and Apple Music.
Ari's referee said that "Ari's leadership skills are developing strongly due to his perseverance and commitment to making the most of his opportunities.
"He is a positive role model and will continue to be as next year's School Captain. He possesses excellent public speaking skills and is a well-rounded young man."
