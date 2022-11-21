Father Tony Percy admitted to high emotion when he saw the fully restored Sts Peter and Paul's Old Cathedral for the first time on Friday.
Driving from Galong that day, the Canberra/Goulburn archdiocese Vicar General reflected on all the people, including parish priest, the late Father Laurie Blake, who started the catholic structure's conservation.
"When I arrived here to see the Old Cathedral, soon to be Australia's sixth minor basilica - please God - I started to cry," he told a dinner gathering on Friday night.
"I began to think of all the people who have been part of this journey of restoration, and I was simply overwhelmed with joy and thanksgiving. We are part of something bigger than ourselves."
A year-long $10 million project to restore the structure, built from 1872 to 1890, was unveiled to more than 100 invited guests on Friday evening. Archbishop Christopher Prowse, archdiocesan representatives, clergy, parishioners and community members were among them.
It is the most significant work in decades on what is the only greenstone building of its type in Australia.
Restoration committee chair, Dr Ursula Stephens described the project as "transformational."
"I know when people walk through the door, they will gasp and hardly remember what it looked like," she said.
"The important point is we did this in one year, amid COVID, floods, storms and other challenges. These people (workers) have been amazing and have pulled out all stops to complete the project on time. It's a credit to them."
Indeed, people did gasp. If it wasn't the meticulously restored 14 stations of the cross, it was the parquetry floor, narthex shedding more light, cleaned and restored stained glass windows, extended altar, new statues, baptismal font, stencilling or revised design that took their breath away.
Longtime parishioner and acolyte, Michael Prevedello said it was a treat to see the finished product.
"The building should be put up on a pedestal," he said.
Parish priest, Father Joshy Kurien, said the work had overcome significant challenges, including vandalism in more recent time.
"It was an intense and long journey but an amazing experience. It looks incredibly beautiful and stunning," he said.
"It is not just a human project but one of divine significance."
Many commented on the "light, spacious" atmosphere, helped by the glass ceilinged narthex at the cathedral's entry and removal of side pews. The latter enables liturgical procession and space to pray before the stations of the cross.
Project Strategies, headed by brothers Stuart and Geoff Cunningham, has overseen the work. Together with Traditional Restoration Company and project director, Nik Di Maio, they've coordinated 200 tradespeople and artisans.
"We're very proud of what we've achieved because it was quite derelict when we started," Stuart Cunningham said.
"We had to make sure the building didn't sink. The whole slate roof was replaced, along with most of the internal render, which was falling off due to the damp."
Other aspects include:
Dr Stephens said the work had cost $10m, which was $2m more than expected. Father Percy stressed that this was a committee debt, not a parish one. Fundraising will continue in the new year for this and the project's next stage, development of the adjoining Saint Brigid's precinct into a columbarium, contemplative garden, research centre, tearooms and piety shop.
Meantime, Father Percy said a decision was expected early next year on whether the Old Cathedral would be granted minor basilica status. This would draw thousands of pilgrims to Sts Peter and Paul's annually.
The application, recently approved by the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference, is before Pope Francis.
Father Percy said the cathedral's fourth restoration stage had been the most important.
"It is a triumph of creativity, hard work, professionalism, cooperation and perseverance," he said
"What we have here is something truly splendid for the city, the archdiocese, the country (and) the world."
Archbishop Prowse said the cathedral was a place of transcendence.
"It has been a place of beauty for 150 years," he said.
"It is not a museum but a place where people will always be able to reflect and find a home...I thank most sincerely the army of highly skilled artisans who have returned it to its former beauty. It has caught the attention of Goulburn people..."
More than 100 people attended a 'thanksgiving dinner' at the Mercure Restaurant on Friday night, emceed by retired television political editor, Chris Uhlmann.
In a speech, Mayor Peter Walker thanked the Archdiocese for transforming what was already a beautiful cathedral into something that would be iconic for Goulburn.
The restored cathedral will be opened at a special Mass on November 30 at 11am. Archbishop Prowse will concelebrate the Mass with bishops and clergy. Some 500 people are expected to attend this and a celebratory gathering afterwards on the presbytery grounds.
