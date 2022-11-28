Crookwell Gazette
Crookwell set to dazzle with inaugural Twilight Christmas Fair

Updated November 29 2022 - 12:18pm, first published November 28 2022 - 4:18pm
Crookwell is set to light up for the inaugural Twilight Christmas Fair on Saturday, December 3. Picture supplied.

Crookwell is set to light up and bedazzle with the inaugural Twilight Christmas Fair on Saturday, December 3.

