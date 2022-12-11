Crookwell Gazette
Home/News/Local News

Australian Agricultural Centre receives grant to launch Youth Ag Activation Project

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated December 12 2022 - 10:46am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jo Marshall with a student at the Australian Agricultural Centre in Crookwell. Picture supplied

The Australian Agricultural Centre has been awarded $15,000 to launch a pilot program aiming to upskill young people interested in farming.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Crookwell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.