Reverend Daniel Mossfield says no one should have to be alone on Christmas.
After years of cancellations due to COVID-19, the Reverend said he was thrilled to announce the Uniting Church's Christmas day lunch would return for 2022.
"Christmas day can be a lonely time for those who are isolated, who are missing family, or who don't have the means to mark the day," he said.
"It is a really lovely event and we are pleased we can again offer it to the community."
Generally, about 80 people attend the lunch which will be held in the Uniting Church Hall on Goldsmith Street in Goulburn on Christmas Day.
Through donations the Church usually puts together a spread of food including typical Christmas favourites such as cold ham, turkey rolls and salads with roast baked potatoes as well as plum pudding, fruit salad and trifle.
"Over the years, we have been deeply appreciative of the support offered to the running of the Christmas Lunch by members of the Goulburn community, both in the form of serving on the day or through donations of food and money," Reverend Mossfield said.
"With the hiatus of the last couple of years we are seeking to regain momentum and encourage people to assist again this year."
The free lunch will run from noon on Christmas Day and all are welcome.
Should you be interested in helping on the day or donating towards to the event, please contact the Uniting Church Office on 02 4821 7283 or by emailing Reverend Daniel Mossfield at crookwelluniting@gmail.com.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
