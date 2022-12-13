Upper Lachlan Shire Council is about to upgrade to a brand new website.
The new website, which will have the same online address, has been designed from the ground up to make it easier to access information and services.
General Manager Colleen Worthy said the decision to upgrade was made in response to feedback from the community.
"For a website to be useful, people have to be able to find what they are looking for easily," Ms Worthy said.
"Our current website has become a bit dated and doesn't achieve those aims as well as it could.
"We've listened to regular users of the website about what they feel needs improving, and our IT team has liaised with the website designers to deliver the improvements.
"The result will be easier-to-find information, and less clicks to get there."
The new website is currently being tested and will go live before Christmas.
Some archived information from previous years will be added in future months.
