Landowners across south east NSW have reported large purple and yellow flowers growing in their paddocks after persistent rain.
According to Local Land Services, the flowers have been identified as salsify plants and pose no cause for concern.
Salsify is often grown as a garden plant in other parts of the world and its taproot is consumed just like many root vegetables.
Local Land Services Agricultural Advisor Jo Powells said the last 18 months of wet conditions had resulted in significant germinations and now the flowering of salsifies.
"The salsify flowers are quite unique and the purple ones in particular tend to stand out in the paddock," she said.
"While they are catching the eye of many in the region, they are not a cause for concern."
There are 50 salsify species worldwide, however only two are found in Australia.
Wild salsify (Tragopogon dubius) has a yellow-coloured flower, whereas purple salsify (Tragopogon porrifolius) as its name suggests has a purple-coloured flower.
Other common names for either of these species include oysterplant, goatsbeard and Johnny-go-to-bed-at-noon.
ALSO READ: Survey reveals Australia's music habits
The plants can grow taller than one metre and have long strappy green leaves.
It takes two years for the flowers to develop and open, quickly followed by the large, dandelion-like seed heads.
Ms Powells said it was great that people were keeping an eye out for plants they were unfamiliar with and seeking information.
"If you see anything unusual, please contact your council biosecurity staff, local agronomist or your nearest LLS office," she said.
"This can include finding plants that quickly spread and take over, and any unusual plants that appear on your property or nearby roads.
"Species like this will come and go depending upon the seasonal conditions but it's important that people investigate anything they think is unusual."
For more identification information on salsify, go to the Royal Botanic Gardens PlantNET website: https://plantnet.rbgsyd.nsw.gov.au/cgi-bin/NSWfl.pl?page=nswfl&lvl=gn&name=Tragopogon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.