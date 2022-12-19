Crookwell Gazette
Home/News/Local News

Christmas trees, Santa and Baby Jesus - where does it all come from?

Michelle Haines Thomas
By Michelle Haines Thomas
Updated December 20 2022 - 11:53am, first published December 19 2022 - 4:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christmas trees, Santa and Baby Jesus - where does it all come from?

You've gone out and bought your tree, dragging it on a hot day into position in the family room, and you've decorated it with tinsel, baubles and even a delicate drift of fake snow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Haines Thomas

Michelle Haines Thomas

Deputy Editor Southern Tablelands and Highlands

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Crookwell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.