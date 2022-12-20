Crookwell Gazette
Historic Goulburn district property, Lynton, sells after auction

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
December 20 2022 - 11:51am
Lynton, located 7km west of Goulburn on the Range Road, hosted the Lynton horse trials for 41 years. The 210 hectare property has been purchased by Racing NSW. Picture by Darryl Fernance.

Racing NSW has snapped up one of Goulburn district's premier properties for an undisclosed sum.

