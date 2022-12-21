Upper Lachlan Shire Council will soon call tenders for a new bridge on a frequently flooded causeway north of Taralga.
A spokesman said the council had completed all preliminary work for the structure over Burra Burra Creek, at Curraweela, some 25km north of Taralga.
The current causeway has flooded numerous times, rendering it impassable.
The new bridge will be three metres higher than the causeway with an SM1600 load rating of 160 tonnes.
The road leading to the bridge on both sides will be realigned to remove what the council says is a dangerous curve.
"This will be a great outcome for residents of Curraweela who will be able to get in and out during flooding, and for travellers using this road," council general manager, Colleen Worthy said.
"The Tablelands Way gets a lot of traffic and this much higher bridge should prevent most flooding issues while also straightening a treacherous curve."
