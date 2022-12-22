Crookwell Gazette
Home/News/Local News

RFS takes action following 'potentially massive' Taralga district fire

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated December 22 2022 - 2:09pm, first published 2:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RFS crews were challenged by hilly and heavily vegetated terrain at the Bannaby fire. Picture by RFS.

A fire that broke out in grassland near Taralga on Wednesday started from an illegal burn-off, the RFS has confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Crookwell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.