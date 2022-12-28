Crookwell Gazette
One of funding opportunity for community groups near Collector

Updated December 29 2022 - 9:11am, first published 8:30am
One-off community grant from former Collector Pumpkin Festival Committee funds

Upper Lachlan Shire Council is pleased to announce a one-off community grant round for Collector.

