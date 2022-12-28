One-off community grant from former Collector Pumpkin Festival Committee funds

Upper Lachlan Shire Council is pleased to announce a one-off community grant round for Collector.
It opened for applications on December 12 and will close at 5.00pm on January 20, 2023.
The grant will enable community groups to apply for funding from the former Collector Pumpkin Festival Committee funds held by the council.
This one off community grant aims to support community initiatives and groups specifically from within a 10km radius of the Collector locality.
Relevant guidelines and an application form are available on the council's website: www.upperlachlan.nsw.gov.au/community/grants or in the links below.
Applications may be submitted by post to: PO Box 42, Gunning, NSW, 2581 or emailed to council@upperlachlan.nsw.gov.au.
For more information, please call Council on (02) 4830 1000.
