Budding young song writers will have the chance of a lifetime when a mentoring program visits the Hume Conservatorium next week.
The statewide music industry initiative, Songmakers Holiday Sessions, is dropping in at the Con on Monday and Tuesday, January 16 and 17.
The sessions are presented by national music organisation, APRA AMCOS, as part of the Office for Regional Youth 'Holiday Break' program, in partnership with Create NSW.
Songmakers project lead, APRA AMCOS, Tina Broad, said Goulburn had immense talent in youth ranks.
"We have selected Goulburn as one of the few return locations for the program because we were just blown away by the standard of writing and playing at the last workshop," she said.
"We can't wait to return to work again with the budding musos of the area and support the great work at Hume Conservatorium. We look forward to keeping the connections going with new mentors, each of whom brings a terrific depth of industry experience."
Workshop mentors include artist/producer and festivals favourite, Ninajirachi, who has collaborated with Kota Banks, Nina Las Vegas, and Flight Facilities and has just returned from a professional development trip in the US.
DVNA (pronounced 'Dana') is a Gold Coast multi-instrumentalist writer/artist/producer. Her tour credits include Baker Boy. She has been a triple J feature artist, showcased at national industry conference, Big Sound, and is a QMusic Awards finalist.
Free places are being provided to 16 locals, aged 16-21, to participate in the program. They will spend two days writing and recording songs and learning about music careers with inspiring Australian professionals.
In a Goulburn-first innovation, there will be a third mentoring day, a by-invitation masterclass for the region's emerging young rock bands.
The Con's outreach and communications manager, Giselle Newbury, said the management was delighted that Songmakers was returning.
It's a real vindication of all the great music activity that has been happening in our region since the workshop we hosted earlier this year, which was brilliant. We can't wait to see where it all goes next," she said.
The sessions run from 10am to 4pm Monday and 10am to 5pm Tuesday.
Interested creatives can email Ms Newbury about securing a place at the workshop: Giselle.Newbury@humecon.nsw.edu.au
