Tickets for star-studded Crookwell Country Weekend officially are now on sale

Tickets are officially on sale for the Crookwell Country Weekend, and a star-studded line-up has been announced for the occasion.
The two-day festival will be bringing all of the tunes to the Crookwell Showground on March 18 and 19.
Previously announced artists Shannon Noll, Ross Wilson and The Bushwackers, are joined by country singer-songwriter Catherine Britt, and Yorta Yorta and Gunditjmara artist Isaiah Firebrace on the first day.
Isaiah will sign copies of his children's book Come Together: Things Every Aussie Kid Should Know About The First Peoples on the morning of March 19, and books will also be on sale.
The concert will be capped off by the pyro-musical, The Colours of the Outback - a performance of pyrotechnics, flames and visual imaging all synchronised to live music by Top End drum and bass outfit eMDee.
That is not all - Ute owners can enter their vehicles in the the Crookwell Country Weekend Ute Competition for the chance to win $1000 and other prizes.
Market stalls, entertainers, boutique shopping, live demonstrations, bushranger reenactments, camel rides and a country parade will also entertain guests who come from far and wide.
Buskers have the chance to win $3000, or a two-day recording package Old Binda Recording Studios in Crookwell, with accommodation if needed, in the busking competition.
It will be judged by Catherine Britt, Geoff Bell from Laing Entertainment and Roger Corbett; a founding member of The Bushwackers.
Attendees have the option to camp for the event on the nights of March 17 and March 18.
Discounts of 15 per cent are available with bird tickets, which expire on January 27, or when sold out.
Early bird prices for March 18 are as follows:
Adults can enjoy the entertainment on March 19 for $10 and children 17 and under can go for $5 each.
Book them all on Trybooking.
Enquiries about becoming a stall holder, or entering the Crookwell Country Weekend busking or Ute Competition can be made by calling 02 4832 1988 or emailing info@visitupperlachlan.com.au.
