The Upper Lachlan Shire Council general manager's employment contract will be among items discussed at an extraordinary meeting on Monday.
Mayor Pam Kensit has put a mayoral minute to a closed session of the meeting, related to Colleen Worthy's contract. It is dubbed confidential, as it relates to personnel matters under the NSW Local Government Act.
Ms Worthy was appointed as GM in January, 2020 on a five-year contract.
She was formerly community services general manager for Rockhampton Regional Council and worked in senior management roles at Gosford City Council. She also came with a background in the private sector.
Ms Worthy was not available for comment.
Councillors will also discuss a land acquisition for a new bridge over Curraweela Creek, north of Taralga, in closed session.
ALSO READ:
In addition, the organisation's annual financial statements and independent auditor's report will be considered in open council.
They show an operating surplus from all council activities of $10.321 million.
"The net operating result for the year, before capital grants and contributions, totals a $1.163m operating deficit. Council had originally budgeted for an operational budget surplus of $329,000," the agenda states.
The report concluded that the council was in "a sound financial position to meet all provisions and liabilities."
Monday's meeting begins at 9.30am and will be livestreamed. Motions from closed sessions will be made public at the conclusion.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.