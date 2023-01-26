Crookwell Gazette
Bumper crowds for Upper Lachlan's Australia Day 2023 celebrations

January 27 2023 - 10:47am
This years Upper Lachlan Shire Citizen of the Year, Nic Foster, flanked by Member for Hume Angus Taylor, Australia Day Ambassador Sophie Smith OAM, Mayor Pam Kensit, Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman and Deputy Mayor Mandy McDonald.

The sun came out and so did the people to celebrate Australia Day 2023 in the Shire and to recognise the efforts and achievements of individuals and groups in the community.

