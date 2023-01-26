The sun came out and so did the people to celebrate Australia Day 2023 in the Shire and to recognise the efforts and achievements of individuals and groups in the community.
All seats were packed at Gunning in the morning, and at Crookwell from midday, staff and council staff and volunteers had to keep taking out extra seats as the crowd swelled.
Mayor Pam Kensit, who attended both events, said it was heartening to see the so many people come together to celebrate their sense of belonging and their appreciation of those who continue to make great efforts in their communities.
At Gunning, the crowd was treated to a sausage sizzle breakfast provided by Gunning Lions Club, and at Crookwell, a Crookwell Lions Club barbecue and a CWA canteen fed the masses with an ice cream van on hand and a range of activities to enjoy while Rich Pitcher provided the entertainment.
John Shaw emceed the event which included a welcome to Country by Aboriginal Joel Bulger, a prayer by Pastor Ellen Manwaring, official speeches by Mayor Pam Kensit and Australia Day Ambassador Sophie Smith OAM, the singing of the national anthem and presentation of some of the Australia Day Awards.
Australia Day ambassador Sophie Smith spoke about the importance of resilience, a topic that she acknowledged was close to the heart of many in the Shire who have encountered adversity in the last year.
Ms Smith said she marvelled at stories she read about and heard from the Shire of how well the communities of the Shire had banded together to support each other during disasters and the pandemic.
A key element of resilience, she said, was social connectivity - being part of a something bigger so that people don't feel isolated or alone when adversity strikes.
After experiencing the tragic loss of her premature triplets, Ms Smith started the charity Running for Premature Babies. Despite experiencing even more tragedy in her life she has continued to be the driving force of the organisation which has now raised over $6million and has provided more than 100 pieces of equipment that has directly benefitted thousands of premature babies.
Following the formal proceedings at Gunning, John Shaw thanked Gunning Lions Club, which has announced it will be folding in the coming months, for providing breakfast not just this year but many years, and for the many other community services they have offered for many years.
At Crookwell, the event was emceed by Sophie Smith. Joel Bulger again provided the Welcome to Country and Mayor Kensit and Ms Smith delivered their speeches again. Federal Member for Hume Angus Taylor read out a message from the Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs before former United States resident Thomas Pipes pledged his allegiance to Australia in a citizenship ceremony, followed by the singing of the national anthem.
State Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman then joined with Mr Taylor, Mayor Kensit, Deputy Mayor Mandy McDonald and Ms Smith in presenting this year's Australia Day awards - the largest contingent of nominees ever received in the Shire.
Citizens of the Year
Shire: Nic Foster
Crookwell: Leona Evans
Gunning: Terry Lovelock (Collector)
Taralga: John Sullivan
Young Citizens of the Year
Shire: Bowen Murray
Crookwell: Ari Stephenson
Taralga: Jessica Sharman
Sportsperson of the Year
Shire: Rona Treloggen
Young Sportspersons of the Year:
Shire: Lillian Skelly
Crookwell: Bella Croker
Events of the Year
Shire: Australia Day fund-raiser 2022 for Beau Cosgrove (Taralga Sports Club,
Taralga Rodeo Committee and Wheelchair Sports Australia)
Crookwell: Rising Sun Youth Discos (Rising Sun Health)
Gunning: Gunning 200 Bicentenary (Gunning 200 committee)
Taralga: Taralga Art Show 2022 (Taralga Progress Association)
Mayoral Award for Outstanding Efforts
Gunning: Macie Wilson
This COVID safe event was proudly supported by IGA Crookwell, Lions Clubs of
Gunning and Crookwell, Country Woman's Association day and evening branches,
Crookwell Rotary Club, Hills Butchers, NSW Fire, St John's Ambulance, TJ & AJ Kemp
and the, AP&H Society Crookwell with assistance from the National Australia Day
Council and Department of Home Affairs.
