NSW Police operation ends with two deaths in the southern region

NSW Police's Australia Day operation has ended with two men being killed in separate crashes in the southern region of NSW.
The operation began on January 25 at 12.01am, and concluded at 11.59pm on January 29, where 12,377 charges or fines were issued across the state.
Double demerit points were in place for speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt, and motorcycle helmet offences.
The southern region covers the South Coast, Riverina, Lake Illawarra, Hume, Monaro, Murray River and Murrumbidgee police districts.
A man was found dead in his vehicle, after it was spotted in a gully beside Yass Valley in Yass, at about 9.10am on January 29.
Officers attached to The Hume Police District believe him to be aged 18, from the ACT.
The second was a 50-year-old motorcyclist, who died when his bike crashed off Canola Way at Old Junee at about 6pm on January 28.
It was two fewer deaths in NSW, in comparison to 2022, but Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander and Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said there were many people who made irresponsible choices on the roads.
"The overwhelming majority of people on NSW roads chose to take personal responsibility and chose to make the right decision, and they trust others to also make the correct choices," he said.
"When a driver chooses to drink and drive they put at risk the lives of every other person in their environment."
NSW Police revealed that there were 47 major crashes across the region during this time, where 24 people were injured.
There were 88 positive drug detections, 62 prescribed concentration of alcohol (PCA) charges, 935 speed, 27 mobile phone, and 30 restraint infringements.
Another 1227 infringements were also issued in the region.
