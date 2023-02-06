Teenager loses life in quad bike crash on rural property

A teenager has died in a quad bike accident on a rural property at Oallen.
Police confirmed that emergency services were called to the property on Oallen Road at about 5.45pm Saturday, February 4, following reports a quadbike struck a tree and rolled several times.
"Despite best efforts, the rider - an 18-year-old man - could not be saved and died at the scene," a spokeswoman said.
A Toll rescue helicopter was deployed to the scene but was not required.
ALSO READ:
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Meantime, the Toll helicopter airlifted a man in his forties to Canberra Hospital after a crash between a motorcycle and a car on Crookwell Road on Sunday, February 5.
The crash occurred at Pejar, near Saint Stephens Road, just after 3pm.
Paramedics treated the man for chest and abdominal injuries before he was airlifted to hospital.
Traffic was held up while emergency services were on scene but one lane was later re-opened.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.