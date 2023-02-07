The region's councils will share in $500 million state government road funding.
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman announced the allocations under the Regional and Local Roads Repair Program. It would fix a total 5669km, she said.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council will receive $2,335,601, while Upper Lachlan scores $3,482,373. Wingecarribee Shire has been awarded $2,223,196 and Yass Valley - $2,295,489.
"Each council has been sent the funding deeds once the deed is executed the money goes into the bank," Mrs Tuckerman said.
"Our freight industry, local communities, tourists and everyone who uses our road network will start to see the immediate benefits of these road repairs, with smoother, safer journeys," she said.
ALSO READ:
Regional Transport and Roads minister, Sam Farraway said the injection of funds meant councils could plan and undertake work now to restore roads and help protect against recurring problems.
"After we announced our initial $50 million injection to help fix potholes across regional NSW in November a number of councils sat down with me and asked for additional help and funding," he said.
"...We listened and managed to secure an additional $280 million for regional councils. We also provided cash advancements for emergency disaster funding to eligible councils and have diverted Transport for NSW road crews to help fix local roads."
NSW Road Freight CEO Simon O'Hara said they had written to the state government and opposition on priorities for NSW truckies and emphasised that the sooner roads are repaired the better for the Australian freight industry.
"Over the last few years, Australia's supply chain took a hit with so many roads closed due to bushfires, flooding and diversions in place," Mr O'Hara said.
"Every 100km out of a truck driver's way costs over $300, helping councils to build and repair the infrastructure that reduces travel for the freight industry will ultimately reduce costs for families at the register and deliver safer roads for everyone."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.