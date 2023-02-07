Crookwell Gazette
Goulburn, Wingecarribee, Upper Lachlan and Yass secure road funding

Updated February 7 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 2:14pm
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman inspects potholes on the district's roads. Four council in the region have been awarded money for road repairs. Picture supplied.

The region's councils will share in $500 million state government road funding.

