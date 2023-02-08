NSW Farmers recently hosted a successful Regional Pre-election Environmental Forum in Goulburn to quiz a panel of NSW parliamentarians about the future of agriculture.
The panel included environment and heritage minister, James Griffin, his shadow counterpart Penny Sharpe, Greens spokeswoman for environment, Sue Higginson, and Shooters, Fishers and Farmers leader, Robert Borsak.
The evening was opened by Craig Mitchell, chair of Cooma branch, who is a member of NSWFA Conservation and Resource Management committee and of the State Weed committee.
The discussion was moderated by Carissa Wells, Regional Development Australia Southern Inland CEO. Attendees had travelled from as far afield as Cooma, Yass, Canberra and Crookwell together with many locals, including Tony Maher from the National Farmers Federation and NSW Landcare CEO.
The three candidates for the seat of Goulburn (Liberal, Wendy Tuckerman, Labor's Michael Pilbrow and Andy Wood from the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers) were also present.
After introducing themselves, the panel addressed initial questions that had been pre-submitted, followed by several questions to the panel from the floor. Many comments related to farmers and their role in environmental stewardship.
The Biodiversity Act and its much needed review, together with overlap and contradiction of NSW and Federal Acts came under scrutiny. Biosecurity lapses that have allowed invasive weeds and animals to increase dramatically, especially on poorly controlled public lands was a hot topic.
Firefighting capabilities and preparedness of the National Parks and Wildlife Service, including restrictions on clearing breaks adjacent to private lands, was also raised. The apparent failure of many Acts and associated regulations led to further calls for the Agriculture Commissioner's position to be an independent statutory position to reinstate and maintain farmers rights and to improve decisions around agricultural land conflicts.
The importance of government collaborating with farmers, graziers and allied agricultural businesses to meet climate change adaptation and mitigation and other targets was seen as essential to minimise economic impact and maximise the sustainability of food production.
Local land use clashes include the Upper Lachlan community push to have the Transgrid Humelink undergrounded to reduce impacts on environment, including bushfire threats and property devaluation, mental health issues and visual amenity.
Transgrid and government assurances that hefty compensation will be paid are not considered satisfactory and demonstrate that government does not fully understand the links between farmers and their land.
Closer to Goulburn, Veolia's proposed Woodlawn waste to energy project at Tarago was highlighted by participants as a "toxic disaster waiting to happen." When the development application was exhibited, the Department of Planning received a huge response of 626 submissions, with only four in support.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council's very detailed submission, strongly opposing the proposal, echoed the community view. All three local political candidates, NSW Farmers, Communities Against The Tarago Incinerator, local churches, Viticulture Adelaide and hundreds of others have opposed the facility. Concerns have also been expressed by a number of government agencies.
It was pleasing to note that all panelists recognised the important role that farmers and graziers play in contributing to the NSW economy and food security. It is hoped that this active engagement and consultation will continue well beyond the election in March.
