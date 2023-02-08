Hot cross buns are a popular Easter staple, but will find three new flavours that turn the beloved concept on its head from Coles.
If the standard seasonings of fruit or chocolate are not your cup of tea, fear not - perhaps the limited edition Special Burger Hot Cross Bun, is your thing.
Available from February 8, it is seasoned with the supermarket's burger sauce, and is filled with diced pickles, with a layer of tasty cheese on top.
Those with a sweet tooth can indulge in a carrot cake with a cream cheese centre, which is also found inside the new red velvet hot cross bun, which will be sold from February 13.
The combinations follow the Jalepeno and cheese, and Vegemite hot cross buns - the first savoury twists, which were introduced in 2022.
Coles General Manager for Bakery Kate Roff said the supermarket wanted to give people "a fun, modern twist" on the Easter treat.
"Coles is always looking for new ways to excite customers with quality and innovative products to satisfy taste buds across the country," she said.
"We will always have our traditional fruit and chocolate varieties, but it's important to differentiate and offer customers who prefer savoury options a new and exciting hot cross bun too, which is why we think the Vegemite buns were such a hit."
Other flavours available include the Fruity Brioche hot cross buns with cranberries, sultanas and candied orange peel, Vegemite and cheese, traditional, chocolate, gluten-free chocolate, fruit-free, and apple and cinnamon.
The limited edition burger-flavoured, Vegemite and brioche buns are $5 for a pack of four, and the red velvet and carrot cake hot cross buns can be bought for $6 for a four-pack.
Six packs of chocolate, apple and cinnamon, gluten-free chocolate, fruitless, traditional for $4, and packs of three for the same price.
