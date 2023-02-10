Crookwell Gazette
Crookwell gets behind Australian Idol hopeful Mariah K

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated February 14 2023 - 2:30pm, first published February 11 2023 - 10:00am
Crookwell singer Mariah Keramianakis will appear on Australian Idol on Sunday night. Photo supplied.

Friends, fans and family will head to Paul's Cafe Crookwell on Sunday night for local performer Mariah K's Australian Idol audition.

Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

