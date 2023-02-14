The Crookwell aquatic centre has scored more than $800,000 in state government funding.
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman announced that $829,915 had been awarded from the Stronger Country Community Fund for an upgraded fit-out.
The Multipurpose Aquatic Activity Centre (MAAC) has been under construction since mid 2021. It comprises a 25 metre outdoor pool, a 16.67m indoor heated facility and a program pool, incorporating a children's play area.
Mayor Pam Kensit said all pools had been constructed but liners wouldn't be installed until surrounding buildings were completed. This was to ensure the liners weren't damaged during the work.
"The visitors information centre is under construction and then they (contractors) will get on with the amenities and indoor pool building," she said.
Framework for these structures has been erected in recent weeks.
Cr Kensit said creation of a multi-accessible facility was a major focus, enabling people with disabilities to have the same opportunities as others.
She could not say how much the total project was costing, deferring to management. Council general manager Colleen Worthy was not available for comment. In 2020, the MAAC was estimated to cost up to $5 million.
It's also unclear how the grant funding will be used.
The money will add to $2m in federal funding announced in 2021 for stage one.
Completion can't come soon enough for locals. A report in 2020 revealed that the two outdoor pools - a 70-year-old 33-metre pool and another one for toddlers, did not meet safety and environmental standards.
Cr Kensit insisted the facility closed that year due to COVID and not these non-compliances.
In the meantime, parents have taken children to Goulburn for swimming lessons and recreation.
The MACC was initially forecast to be completed in November, 2022 but Cr Kensit said COVID and wet weather had caused delays.
"We are all keen to see these projects completed and this funding will really help us," she said.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
