A $3000 first prize is up for grabs when buskers are invited to strut their talent in the lead-up to the Crookwell Country Weekend.
The event, on the evening of Saturday, March 18, will showcase Ross Wilson, ARIA winner Shannon Noll, the Bushwackers, rising star Brittany Maggs, Isaiah Firebrace and Australian country singer-songwriter Catherine Britt, at the Crookwell showground.
READ MORE:
But in the morning and into the afternoon, the main street will play host to the inaugural Crookwell Country Weekend busking competition, presented by Upper Lachlan Shire Council in partnership with the Hume Conservatorium and Old Binda Rd Recording.
Council general manager Colleen Worthy said she was excited by the talent that would be on show in the competition.
"We have some amazing singing talent in the Shire and I expect many of those singers will be keen to come on board," she said.
First prize is $3000, while the runner-up will receive two days recording at the Old Binda Road studio plus accommodation, if required. The junior winner will score a recording session at the Hume Conservatorium an offer to participate in a musicianship, composition or ensemble group.
"I believe buskers will come from far and wide to take part," Mrs Worthy said.
Buskers will have the opportunity to perform several times across the day. They will be judged by a panel including multiple Tamworth Golden Guitar winner Catherine Britt, Geoff Bell of Laing Entertainment and Roger Corbett, Australian Country Music Academy general manager and a founding member of the iconic Australian bush band, The Bushwackers.
The panel will choose five finalists to play on the main stage at the Crookwell Showground on Sunday, March 19, from which the winner and runner-up will be chosen.
ALSO READ:
Ms Worthy said Crookwell's previous foray into busking was very well-received and that this was a logical next step.
"During the Share Our Streets celebrations, the buskers up and down the street created a great vibe and drew a large crowd," she said.
"This will be a bigger deal and so we will have a few more regulations to ensure a fair competition.
"It's hard to estimate just how many acts will enter. If we do get a massive response, there is a slim chance we may have to cull entrants and if we did that, it would be on a last-in, first-out basis, so I would strongly recommend getting your applications in early."
The entry fee for the busking competition is $20 for a solo act, $40 for a duo or $50 for a group of three or more people. Application forms and guidelines for the competition are available on the Council's website. Applications close on Monday, February 20.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.