Crookwell Country Weekend combines busking competition

February 15 2023 - 2:00pm
Australian Idol top 50 finalist, Mariah K, busking as part of a previous event in Crookwell. The town will host the inaugural busking competition on Saturday, March 18. Picture supplied.

A $3000 first prize is up for grabs when buskers are invited to strut their talent in the lead-up to the Crookwell Country Weekend.

