Charli building a bright future with construction apprenticeship

Updated February 16 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 12:34pm
Charli Croker has completed a Civil Construction apprenticeship with flying colours. Picture supplied.

Upper Lachlan Shire Council staff member Charli Croker recently completed her three-year apprenticeship in Civil Construction, and did so with flying colours.

