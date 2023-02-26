Crookwell Gazette
Home/News/Local News

Canberra-to-Sydney trips in 1.5 hours and Melbourne in 3 hours under experts' high-speed rail plan

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated February 27 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 9:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Passengers at Canberra Station in Fyshwick, whence the train to Sydney takes four hours. Picture by Graham Tidy

Travel times between Canberra and Sydney could be cut to 1.5 hours and the trip to Melbourne could take three hours under a plan proposed by experts to progressively introduce high-speed rail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Crookwell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.