NSW Farmers has hit out at "complex state government red tape" that it claims is threatening food production on some of the best agricultural land.
The representative body said its analysis revealed a cloud over ongoing farm production on two-thirds of state significant agricultural land due to "conflicting mapping and land use definitions" by the government.
NSW Farmers vice-president Rebecca Reardon said there was an urgent need for clarity and co-ordination from government, enabling producers to could get on with the job of growing food and fibre without worrying about "inaccurate maps and indecipherable restrictions."
"It's simply not good enough for government to slap a restrictive map layer nearly the size of Tasmania over the state's best farmland, and then drag their feet for over two-and-a-half years failing to give farmers clear guidelines on what they can and can't do on their land," Mrs Reardon said.
"This is why we're calling for a truly independent, fully-resourced Agriculture Commission to call out this sort of nonsense and be a source of truth to pull government agencies back into line."
According to the data, more than half a million hectares (545,308 hectares) of the state's best farmland was listed as containing critically endangered ecological communities and at the same time was covered in petroleum exploration licenses.
Thirty per cent of state significant agricultural land had no competing land uses listed. Under state laws there were fines of up to $1.65 million for corporations or $330,000 for individuals for breaching environmental protections, but the guidelines on what continuing agricultural uses would be permitted in listed zones was "years overdue."
"It's time governments recognised they need to work with farmers rather than tying them up with spools of red tape," Mrs Reardon said.
"Australia experienced a 14 per cent decline in land used for food and fibre production between 1973 and 2017, a loss of about 106 million hectares.
"We've got politicians talking about strategic plans to retain important food and fibre production lands and 'avoid land use conflicts' but the reality is we've got more - not less - conflict."
