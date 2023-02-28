Upper Lachlan Shire residents can dispose of household goods free of charge on Sunday, March 5 as part of Clean Up Australia Day.
Crookwell, Gunning, Taralga, Collector and Bigga waste management centres will be open from 10am to 4pm to receive items.
The council advised the following waste would be accepted at no charge:
As this event is only for Upper Lachlan residents, proof of residency may be requested on entry.
People are asked to ensure they have a current rate notice or drivers licence on arrival to the facility. Items of interest will not be stockpiled for people to scavenge. No items are to be left on site for people to remove.
The following items will not be accepted:
"Due to the costs associated with recycling mattresses, the council will charge the scheduled fee of $45 per mattress on the day," a spokesperson said.
Residents are reminded that the following items can be taken to most of the Shire's waste management centres, free of charge, throughout the year.
These include:
Scrap metal - fridges, freezers, washing machines, iron, wire, wrecked cars
Engine and hydraulic oil
Car and truck batteries
Plastic, glass, cardboard, paper
Grass clippings, leaves and small prunings
Printer cartridges and mobile phones can be taken to any Council office or participating Australia Post outlets to be recycled, free of charge.
