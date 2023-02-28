A truck driver and his passenger died after a crash on the Hume Highway at Collector Road, Gunning on Monday, February 27.
Emergency services responded at 11.15pm to reports of a truck crash.
Officers attached to the Hume Police District were told a B-double truck travelling northbound had allegedly crashed down an embankment.
The body of the 33-year-old male driver was found at the scene.
A short time later, police located a second body believed to be his passenger. They are yet to be formally identified.
A crime scene was established and examined by specialist forensic police, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has commenced.
Police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident, including motorists with dashcam vision, to contact Goulburn or Yass Police, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
