Tussle over TAFE takes centre stage in Goulburn election battle

Louise Thrower
Louise Thrower
Updated March 2 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 2:49pm
Goulburn Labor candidate, Michael Pilbrow, and shadow minister for skills and TAFE, Tim Crakanthorp, visited Goulburn TAFE campus on Wednesday. They say they will rebuild the sector. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Labor says it will undertake a full-scale audit of TAFE campuses, boost trades courses and student numbers and abolish a teachers' wage cap.

