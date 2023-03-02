The pressures of life in rural areas can take a toll and making time out for self is more important than ever.
That's the view of a four people organising an International Women's Day event at Crookwell.
The function, on Wednesday, March 8, will celebrate women in agriculture. It is appropriately titled 'Fem -preneurs.'
Co-organiser and Australian Agricultural Centre CEO, Jo Marshall, said the self-care day and cocktail party was also aimed at building resilience and imparting advice to female entrepreneurs - or 'fem-preneurs.'
"We felt it was a good idea to focus on women in agriculture," Ms Marshall said.
"We're a shire that's very dependent on agriculture, whether it's women in business, on the farm, or at home as a mum, everything focuses around that. As we are so vulnerable to the climate and the (associated stresses) we thought it important to to come up with ideas to focus on self."
This could be as simple as creating a quiet, calm space in the house to read or meditate.
Attendants will hear from two keynote speakers. Television journalist, Stephanie Trethewey, won the 2022 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award for her work in supporting females in rural areas. She founded Motherland Australia, which celebrated and connected rural mothers around Australia. It included a podcast series and resources to reduce social isolation.
Olympia Yarger is the ACT's 2023 Australian of the Year. She's a self-described climate action warrior, a maggot farmer and founder of the Insect Protein Association of Australia.
She also founded agritech start-up, Goterra. The insect farming pioneer has developed an innovative waste management system that uses maggots to process food waste and reduce greenhouse gases, her biography states.
Both women will speak about how they created start-ups from scratch. Stephanie will talk at both sessions which run at 10am to 2pm and 6pm to 10pm, while Olympia will only be speaking at the evening event.
'Fem-preneurs' also comes with a little pampering. Ms Marshall said there would be 15-minute massages for the first 60 people, courtesy of Isabelle Paterno of Movability Massage, 'express facials' and everyone can participate in yoga and meditation.
Stylist Emma Peadon will give tips on creating your own style and Sheridan Riles will create a 'funky space.' Ms Riles, from Grabben Gullen, started her own business, ReFind, which restored and refurbished furniture.
ALSO READ: Wireless towers to boost internet
Ms Marshall, Ms Riles, Ms Marshall and Clare McCabe of Scout Communications organised the day.
The former was the brainchild behind the Australian Agricultural Centre on Crookwell Road.
Its opening last year represented nine years of hard work. The multipurpose facility "educates, showcases, and demonstrates technology and innovation in the agricultural industry."
It started with programs but took off once infrastructure, like temporary yurt accommodation for visiting students and yards went up. The facility occupies 161 hectares.
Ms Marshall said as an Upper Lachlan Shire councillor and CEO, she recognised the need to take time out.
"With everything women go through, we need the skills to stop, take a breath and create a quiet place where you can just read or meditate and not think about house work," she said.
ALSO READ: Regional growth needs better planning
The event will be held at Crookwell Memorial Hall on Wednesday, March 8. People can book for either the daytime or evening session at www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1013032 Tickets cost $40 and include a gift bag.
A light lunch and tastings from Collector's Wonderful Wines and the Bathurst Grange gin bar will be available. Ms Marshall thanked sponsors for their support of the day.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.