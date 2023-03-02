Crookwell Gazette
Home/News/Local News

Crookwell hosts 'Fem-preneurs' International Women's Day event

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated March 2 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 6:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACT's 2023 Australian of the Year, Olympia Yarger, will speak at Crookwell's International Women's Day event. Picture supplied.

The pressures of life in rural areas can take a toll and making time out for self is more important than ever.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Crookwell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.