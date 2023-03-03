Grumpy Old Man - are we forgetting real food

I ate a hamburger the other day.
A real hamburger that tasted of nostalgia, with meat juices, beetroot, egg yolk and fresh tomato oozing out and dribbling over my chin.
You know the ones - the way hamburgers always used to be, when people took pride is using quality ingredients and made them from scratch as you ordered them.
And a horrible thought struck me - there might well be a whole generation or even more that has never known the sheer pleasure that a real, old-fashioned hamburger can bring.
This generation is brought up thinking the junk that comes from fast-food outlets is the way hamburgers should taste.
I know we have to forgive them, for they know not what they do.
But it's a disturbing trend that we are sacrificing quality and flavour for the sake of convenience.
Fortunately it hasn't happened to the same extent in the coffee field, where a US-based coffee chain is having trouble establishing a decent foothold in Australia because our nation is awash with higher quality coffee prepared by a small army of baristas.
But I was speaking to a young woman recently who had only ever bought coffee from this chain, and had no idea what she was missing out on.
She was yet another victim of slick marketing campaigns and convenience, and genuinely believed this lower quality stuff was the way things were supposed to be.
And I have to wonder how long it will be before we all start accepting dull, flavourless and lifeless slop as food, and think it's wonderful because our taste buds have been lulled into some sort of zombie-like undead state by things like supermarkets storing supposedly fresh fruit and vegetables in cool rooms for months on end, just so they can sell stuff with little nutrition and no flavour out of their growing season
But then again, maybe we are so accustomed to having no flavour that eating homemade food packed with fresh ingredients straight from the garden would be such a shock we would struggle to digest it.
