Professor Andrew Blakers to speak in Goulburn about renewable energy potential

Updated March 6 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 11:01am
Professor Andrew Blakers who has also researched pumped hydro potential around Australia, will speak in Goulburn this month about the region's renewable energy. Picture by Canberra Times.

An internationally renowned expert on solar energy will visit Goulburn to speak about opportunities he sees for renewables in the region.

