Western Sydney Giants and Ladder Step Up extend program to Southern Tablelands

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated March 13 2023 - 9:25am, first published 9:23am
Ladder Step Up western Sydney participants Aisha Gillespie and Tiago Gigi-Correia with Western Sydney Giants head of Canberra operations, Jack Masters (and rear), AFL NSW/ACT community football regional manager, Steve Mahar, Minister Natasha McLaren Jones, Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman and Ladder CEO, Stephanie De Campo at this week's funding announcement. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Western Sydney Giants players will be visiting Goulburn and the southern region more often under a mentorship program for youth transitioning from out of home care.

