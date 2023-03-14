Crookwell Gazette
Home/News/Local News

Memorial service honouring Con Toparis to be held in Goulburn

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated March 14 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The late Con Toparis will be remembered at a memorial service on Friday. Picture supplied.

A memorial service for well known Greengrocer Cafe owner, Con Toparis will be held this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Crookwell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.