Lachlan River nest boxes improve threatened population of squirrel gliders

Updated March 15 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 1:00pm
Nest box monitoring around the Kanangra-Boyd to Wyangala wildlife corridor at The Angle near Bigga. Picture supplied.

Nest box monitoring around the Kanangra-Boyd to Wyangala wildlife corridor at The Angle near Bigga show the local population of squirrel gliders - a threatened species - is thriving.

