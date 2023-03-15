Goulburn's first ever MRI machine is up and running and accepting referrals.
Canberra Imaging Group has been trying for five years to introduce the magnetic imaging resonance technology to the city and finally broke through this year.
The machine captures internal images of the body to help doctors diagnose conditions.
CIG chief executive (Goulburn X-ray) Dr Raymond Kuan said it was good news for locals, as they would no longer have to travel to Canberra, Bowral or other places.
The machine started scans on March 6.
"It's been well patronised," he said.
"When people got wind of it several months ago and even before we operated, we had at least 60 referrals. We told people they could go to Canberra before we started but they preferred to wait."
The 1.5 Tesla MRI cost $1.5 million and incorporates a magnet 30,000 times stronger than that it the earth. It produces "high quality" images and performs 95 per cent of procedures the CIG's Canberra machine undertakes.
Dr Kuan was quick to point out that although many procedures were bulk billed, not all attracted the Medicare rebate. This sometimes created confusion but the service had to abide by Medicare rules.
A former accountant's office was especially fitted out next to CIG's Bourke Street premises for the machine. It required a radiofrequency cage to protect the magnetic field and people moving around it, a technicians' room and specialist staff training.
Three staff work in the area, including technician Ricky Daniher who relocated from Canberra to Goulburn. He has 10 years' experience working with the technology. Staff have to undergo training on top of radiology qualifications to operate the MRI.
"Much more goes into it than people realise," site manager Therese Duncan explained.
Dr Kuan said a government policy change enabled CIG to set up the machine.
Several years ago, Canberra Imaging partnered with the Southern NSW Local Health District (SNSWLHD) to secure an MRI licence for Goulburn Base Hospital. The backing case included statistics on cancer rates, which at the time were four per cent higher than the national average, infant mortality, and socio-economic data.
The bid was unsuccessful and in 2019, the man who compiled the application, Medico managing partner, Mark Grahame, said it was a "mystery" as to why Goulburn missed out, given the need.
"We were very disappointed to miss out. Politics got in the way," Dr Kuan said.
"When the government was (previously) giving them out haphazardly, in the regions they usually went to public hospitals. When one place has a licence and another doesn't, it's not a fair playing field."
But before the last federal election, the Morrison government changed the rules, allowing eligible facilities in regions categorised MMM 2 to 7 to secure an MRI without a licence and still attract the Medicare rebate.
Dr Kuan said this gave surety to CIG that if they went ahead, it would make financial sense.
"There is definitely a need and it will really save Goulburn people from making that trip to Canberra or elsewhere," he said.
Office manager Claire Nolan said the next two and a half weeks were booked out and patients were grateful for the service.
"MRIs are a good and important step to diagnosing anything so for Goulburn it's quite a vital service," she said.
Meantime, Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman said the hospital's MRI would be delivered by the end of March and installed by April 30. A room has been fitted out and staff have undergone training.
