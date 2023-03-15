People throughout NSW are set to pay hundreds of dollars more for their electricity bills, even after Federal Government moves to bring down wholesale prices.
The Australian Energy Regulator has released its draft decision to increase the main price caps on consumer energy bills today - Wednesday, March 15.
And it means a 23 per cent jump in bills for anyone who does not take up special deals or bundle utilities bills.
With this in mind, Australian Community Media is looking at ways to cut electricity costs as we launch our Budget Buster series - looking at simple tips to help save money.
Top 10 tips for saving electricity
