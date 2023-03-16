The Crookwell Country Weekend is a two-day regional festival in the heart of Upper Lachlan Shire on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19.
The event, by the Upper Lachlan Shire Council and the NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW program, aims to give a much needed boost to local businesses.
READ MORE:
Gates open to the festival camp sites on Friday [March 17] at 4.30pm. Campers can book for one or two nights with prices starting at $65 per site.
Ensemble & Co, a unique collective of boutique traders, will host a fashion parade as the curtain opener. Entry costs $20 and includes a glass of bubbles and nibbles.
Concert day is on Saturday [March 18]. Crookwell's main street boutiques and cafes will all be open for business. Australia's best buskers will also line-up along Main Street and Spring Street for the festival's busker competition.
From 10am the streets will be closed to traffic for a parade, including community floats; vintage cars; motorcycles; performers and more. The parade will move from Goulburn Street to Colyer Street to Roberts Street.
Next up will be the Absolute Beaut Ute Competition. Ute owners have a chance to show off their four wheeled beasts for a chance to win $1000. The display will be in Spring Street from Goulburn Street to Robertson Street and judging will be at 11.30am.
At the Crookwell Showground, gates open at 12.30pm. The food trucks; Stockade Brew Co Bar; and merchandise stands will be ready for eight hours of live music from 2.30pm to 10.30pm.
This year's incredible line-up includes Ross Wilson; Shannon Noll; Isaiah Firebrace; Catherine Britt; The Bushwackers and rising country music star Brittany Maggs.
On Sunday [March 19] the Crookwell Showground will transform from a music festival to a country fair.
Check out pioneer working demonstrations from the draught horse, bullock and camel teams. There will be fire trucks and vintage machinery demonstrations. The pavilions will also be bustling with market stalls and historic photography on display.
Celebrate Australian rural life through the ages and enjoy re-stocked food trucks; a merch stands; the Stockade Bar; entertainment; activities; and market stalls. There will also be jugglers; acrobats; stilt walkers; and bushrangers. Enjoy a camel ride; a hay wagon ride; or take the opportunity to ride in the horse drawn Royal Mail Coach.
Isaiah Firebracewill spend an hour signing copies of his best-selling children's book Come Together: Things Every Aussie Kid Should Know About The First Peoples before the busking finalists are announced at 12.30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.