Authorities have revised down the number of homes lost in the Curraweela fire, north of Taralga.
The blaze, which broke out on Craigs Road, some 20km north of Taralga, on Thursday, March 16, had burnt through 4206 hectares by Monday night.
On Sunday, a RFS preliminary report stated two homes were destroyed and a third damaged. But on Monday, public information officer, Scott Southwell, said this had been revised to one house lost, with a second damaged.
READ MORE:
Seventeen outbuildings, mainly hay and garden sheds, were also destroyed.
"(But) crews were able to save 45 homes, which can be attributed to their hard work and effort," he said.
Plaudits flowed for volunteers and aerial water bomber operators who saved homes amid challenging conditions. Landowners off the Taralga to Oberon Road, Jerrong Road and Old Station Creek Road were especially nervous on Saturday when wind gusted up to 40km/h .
Total stock losses are still being assessed. Mr Southwell said Local Land Services helped euthanise 71 stock and assessed numerous others. LLS officers and other agencies are based at the Taralga Showground.
The fire is contained in the south and west. But crews and aerial appliances are still working to contain the north and northeastern sectors and hold the fire west of Jerrong Road and to the south of Wiarborough Creek. Mr Southwell said here it was largely burning in the Wiarborough nature reserve but there were also some pockets on private land.
"Our crews are out monitoring hot spots and extinguishing flare-ups," he said.
Mr Southwell said Monday's cooler weather allowed firefighters to strengthen containment lines in the north and northeast. However cloud cover and poor visibility meant none of the seven aerial water bombers could operate.
Instead, Remote Area Firefighting Teams (RAFTs), comprising National Parks personnel, were preparing to walk in and undertake backburning.
"We are hoping to contain it by Tuesday but it is very dependent on weather and the RAFTs' success," Mr Southwell said.
Seventy-five firefighters in 40 appliances were on the ground across Sunday and Monday, along with heavy plant. This number will be maintained this week, along with aerial support when conditions allow. Southern Tablelands crews have been assisted by others from Lake George, the Far South Coast, Shoalhaven and National Parks and Wildlife Service.
Mr Southwell said the cause was still being investigated.
"But we do remind people that when using machinery, it only takes one spark to set off a fire that can take out more than 4000 hectares," he said.
Meantime, the Taralga community is rallying to support the crews. Grand Ettie's cafe, the Sports Club, The Argyle Inn and others have prepared food for the Taralga fire shed staging post. The Tarlo Bushfire Brigade is cooking and residents are donating food to help the effort.
It's the second time in three years the town has endured a major blaze on its doorstep. In 2019/20, the Green Wattle Creek burnt about 278,700 hectares across Wollondilly, the Southern Highlands, the Southern Tablelands and the Blue Mountains and destroyed 40 homes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.